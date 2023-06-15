Thursday, June 15, 2023
     
Govt removes chapter on 'RSS founder Keshav Baligram Hedgewar' from Karnataka Schools' Textbook

It has been decided in the cabinet meeting that a supplementary booklet would be sent to all schools immediately, with instructions on what should be there in the textbooks or what not in the Kannada and Social Knowledge textbook of classes 6 to 10.

June 15, 2023
Karnataka Textbook Row: The Karnataka Government has approved the removal of RSS founder Keshav Baligram Hedgewar's chapter from School Textbooks. According to the news agency, ANI, the Karnataka Education minister has announced that the school textbooks would be revised this year. He said experts would revise textbooks this year to keep in check what should be there in the curriculum or what not. 

Since this year's books have already been printed. It has been decided in the cabinet meeting that a supplementary booklet would be sent to all schools immediately, with instructions on what should be there in the textbooks or what not in the Kannada and Social Knowledge textbook of classes 6 to 10, reported India TV reporter T Raghvan

In the academic year 2023-2024, the chapter related to Hedgewar will be excluded from the syllabus, and the chapter on the Preamble of the Constitution will be added to the curriculum.

In today's cabinet meeting, it was decided to repeal the changes made in the APMC Act under the BJP government and bring back the old Act.

The Congress government said that the APMC Act was changed to replace the provisions of the black agricultural laws of the Center that have now been repealed.

