Kerala Plus one result 2023 out on keralaresults.nic.in, check how to download

Download Kerala Plus one result 2023 on keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus one result 2023: Directorate of General Education, DHSE Kerala has released the Kerala Plus One Result 2023 today, June 15, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the DHSE first-year exam can download the result from the official website using their registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details on keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Plus one exam 2023 was held from March 10 to March 30, 2023 at various exam centres. This year, around 3.5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Kerala plus one exam this year across the state. Candidates can follow the easy steps below to download Kerala Plus one result 2023.

Kerala Plus one result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of keralaresults.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Kerala Plus one result 2023' It will take you to the login window where you need to put your credentials Kerala Plus one result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save Kerala Plus one result 2023 for future reference

Kerala Plus one result 2023 direct download link

Kerala Plus One Vocational result 2023 direct download link

Students who appeared in the Kerala Plus One result 2023 can directly check their scorecards by clicking the above link. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more queries and latest updates regarding result.