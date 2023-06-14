Goa govt to start career guidance program for students of Classes 9 to 12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Goa government introduced career program for Classes 9 to 12

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched the CareerAware and CareerReady programs for students from Classes 9 to 12 on June 13, 2023. This is a pioneering initiative of the state government to provide guidance and training to students about their career concerns. According to an official statement, the initiative had been undertaken in collaboration with Antarang and Adhyayan Foundations to provide comprehensive career guidance and career readiness training to all secondary and higher secondary school students.

The main objective of the CareerAware program is to provide empower students to cultivate self-awareness, understand their interests and aptitudes, and gain clarity in their career plans. This program will be implemented for Classes 9 and 10 while CareerReady will be introduced in Classes 11 and 12 which will help students to establish clear career plans after completing class 12. Students will be able to participate in this transformative program from 2023 to 2026, reported news agency PTI.

As a part of the initiative, a dedicated career period would be incorporated into the school timetable which will ensure students have access to high-quality and timely career guidance, according to the official statement.

"This initiative not only offers students a futuristic approach to career planning but also focuses on capacity building for teachers, equipping them with the necessary training to become mentors for their students," he added. Under this initiative, students will gain a clear understanding of their career goals and explore at least five different career tracks that will aid a successful transition to higher education, diploma programs, or apprenticeships, the official said.

The initiative will also enable students to benefit from industry exposure through routine expert speaker talks, webinars, or exposure visits.

