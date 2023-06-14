KCET Result 2023 tomorrow: Check time, websites, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download KCET Result 2023 from tomorrow at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2023, Karnataka CET 2023 result date and time: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result is likely to be released tomorrow, June 15, 2023 at 9.30 am, as per media reports. All those who are eagerly waiting for the KCET 2023 result are advised to keep checking on the official website of cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, kea.kar.nic.in, and karresults.nic.in for the latest updates.

Initially, the result was to be declared on June 12, 2023 but was delayed due to a KEA-reported mismatch in details of nearly 30,000 candidates. This year, nearly, 2.6 lakh candidates appeared in the KCET 2023.

According to a press release, the KCET Result 2023 will be declared in the KEA office at 9.30 am on June 15 by the Minister for Higher Education, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar. Candidates will be able to download KCET Result 2023 from the KEA website after 11.00 am, reads the press release.

KCET Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'KCET Result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to login details and click on submit KCET Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download KCET Result 2023 and save it for future reference

KCET 2023 exam was held from May 20 to May 21, 2023 at various exam centers. The provisional answer keys for the same have already been released by the board on May 26, 2023. The candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer keys latest by May 30, 2023.