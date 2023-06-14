CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key released, raise objections if any on csirnet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key download

CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key download, UGC NET 2022 answer key link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key on its website. Candidates who appeared in the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022- June 2023 exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The testing agency had conducted the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December 2022-June 2023) on 6

th, 7th and 08th June 2023 in 426 examination Centers located in 178 Cities across the Country wherein 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Answer Key Challenge for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023' It will take you to a new window where you can access the answer key link by entering your application number and date of birth and application number and password Answer Key Challenge for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 will appear on the screen Candidates can download and save it for future reference

CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key direct download link

CSIR UGC NET 2022: What to do if unsatisfied with the provisional answer key?

Those who are not satisfied with the answer key may challenge the answer keys by paying an application fee of Rs. 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The facility of challenging the answer keys will be available from June 14, 2023 to June 16, 2023. The processing fee may only be paid using Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking. No other mode of application fee will be accepted.