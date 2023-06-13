NEET UG 2023 Result out on neet.nta.nic.in, check toppers list, scorecard download link and other updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG 2023 Result download

NEET UG 2023 Result, NEET 2023 result and final answer key download link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023 Result today, June 13. Candidates who were waiting for the NEET 2023 Result can download it from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in, once released.

According to the news agency, PTI, Prabanjan J of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi topped the exam with 99.99 percentile.



A total of 9,02,936 male candidates registered for the exam out of which 8,81,967 appeared and 4,90,374 qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023. Here's the toppers list:

Male Female PRABANJAN J PRANJAL AGGARWAL BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI ASHIKA AGGARWAL KAUSTAV BAURI ARYA R S DHRUV ADVANI MIMANSHA MOUN SURYA SIDDHARTH N SUMEGHA SINHA SHRINIKETH RAVI KANI YASASRI SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY BAREERA ALI VARUN S RIDDHI WAJARINGKAR PARTH KHANDELWAL KAVALAKUNTLA PRANATHI REDDY SAYAN PRADHAN JAGRUTHI BODEDDULA

According to the National Testing Agency, Uttar Pradesh has the most qualified candidates among the states (1.39 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.31 lakh), and Rajasthan (over 1 lakh).

The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 at various exam centers. However, the exam for Manipur State was held on June 6, 2023. Nearly 21 lakh students appeared in the exam. The testing agency has released the provisional answer keys and closed the objection window. This year, NEET UG 2023 was conducted in 13 different languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2023 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET UG 2023 Result' It will take you to the login window where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button The NEET UG 2023 Result will appear on the screen Download and save NEET UG 2023 Result for future reference

NEET UG 2023 Result: Passing Marks

Candidates in the general category are required to secure marks between 710 and 124 while the reserved category candidates must score 132 to 98 marks to pass the medical entrance exam.

NEET UG 2023 Result: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Candidates can check the following details on the NEET UG 2023 Scorecard

Candidate's roll number

Application number

Personal Details (including name, father’s and mother’s name, DOB, gender, nationality, category or sub-category etc.)

NEET All India Rank

NEET qualifying status

NEET AIR for 15% AIQ seats

NEET cutoff score

Percentile obtained in Chemistry, Physics, and Biology (Botany and Zoology)

Total marks obtained

Percentile score