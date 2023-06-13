Tuesday, June 13, 2023
     
NEET UG 2023 Result out on neet.nta.nic.in, check toppers list, scorecard download link and other updates

NEET UG 2023 Result has been released on neet.nta.nic.in. Check how to download, NEET 2023 scorecard, topper list, cut off marks and other essential details about the result.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2023 21:50 IST
NEET UG 2023 Result download

NEET UG 2023 Result, NEET 2023 result and final answer key download link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023 Result today, June 13. Candidates who were waiting for the NEET 2023 Result can download it from the official website  - neet.nta.nic.in, once released. 

According to the news agency, PTI, Prabanjan J of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi topped the exam with 99.99 percentile. 


A total of 9,02,936 male candidates registered for the exam out of which 8,81,967 appeared and 4,90,374 qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023. Here's the toppers list:

Male  Female
PRABANJAN J PRANJAL AGGARWAL
BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI ASHIKA AGGARWAL
KAUSTAV BAURI ARYA R S
DHRUV ADVANI MIMANSHA MOUN
SURYA SIDDHARTH N SUMEGHA SINHA
SHRINIKETH RAVI KANI YASASRI
SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY BAREERA ALI
VARUN S RIDDHI WAJARINGKAR
PARTH KHANDELWAL KAVALAKUNTLA PRANATHI REDDY
SAYAN PRADHAN JAGRUTHI BODEDDULA

According to the National Testing Agency, Uttar Pradesh has the most qualified candidates among the states (1.39 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.31 lakh), and Rajasthan (over 1 lakh).

The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 at various exam centers. However, the exam for Manipur State was held on June 6, 2023. Nearly 21 lakh students appeared in the exam. The testing agency has released the provisional answer keys and closed the objection window. This year, NEET UG 2023 was conducted in 13 different languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2023: NMC modifies age criteria for the medical entrance exam, details here

NEET UG 2023 Result: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET UG 2023 Result' 
  3. It will take you to the login window where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button
  4. The NEET UG 2023 Result will appear on the screen
  5. Download and save NEET UG 2023 Result for future reference

NEET UG 2023 Result: Passing Marks

Candidates in the general category are required to secure marks between 710 and 124 while the reserved category candidates must score 132 to 98 marks to pass the medical entrance exam. 

ALSO READ | NEET 2023 result soon on neet.nta.nic.in, check all latest updates

NEET UG 2023 Result: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Candidates can check the following details on the NEET UG 2023 Scorecard

Candidate's roll number
Application number
Personal Details (including name, father’s and mother’s name, DOB, gender, nationality, category or sub-category etc.)
NEET All India Rank
NEET qualifying status
NEET AIR for 15% AIQ seats
NEET cutoff score
Percentile obtained in Chemistry, Physics, and Biology (Botany and Zoology)
Total marks obtained
Percentile score

