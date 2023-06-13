NEET UG 2023 Toppers list: Two students share AIR 1; highest number of qualifying candidates from UP, says NTA

Follow us on Image Source : NEET NEET UG 2023 scorecard download

NEET UG 2023 Toppers list: The National Testing Agency has announced the NEET UG 2023 results today, June 13, 2023. According to the results, Tamil Nadu's Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi have topped the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year with 99.99 percentile scores. This year, a total of 20.38 lakh candidates appeared in the exam out of which 11.45 lakh candidates have qualified for the exam.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualifying candidates (1.39 lakh) followed by Maharashtra (1.31 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1 lakh). Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are the two most populous states in the country while Rajasthan also figures in the top ten in terms of population, according to a report by news agency, PTI.

On May 7, the National Testing Agency (NTA) administered the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) at 4,097 centres spread over 499 cities across the nation, including 14 cities outside of India.

"Seven candidates were identified as using unfair practices in the exam and have been dealt with as per the norms," a senior NTA official stated.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages.

The examination was also conducted outside India in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City, reported PTI.

The NTA has provided All India Rank to the candidates and the admitting Authorities will draw a merit list based on All India Rank for the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction. When candidates apply to their State, they will mention their category as per State Category List. State Counselling Authorities will accordingly make their Merit List. The same is the case with the domicile. The NTA has no role in it, said NTA.

NEET UG 2023 Toppers list: Check Top 10 rank holders' list

Candidate's Name Gender Score State Prabanjan J Male 720 Tamil Nadu Bora Varun Chakravarthi Male 720 Andhra Pradesh Kaustav Bauri Male 716 Tamil Nadu Pranjal Aggarwal Female 715 Punjab Dhruv Advani Male 715 Karnataka Surya Siddharth N Male 715 Tamil Nadu Shriniketh Ravi Male 715 Maharashtra Swayam Shakti

Tripathy Male 715 Odisha Varun S Male Male 715 Tamil Nadu Parth Khandelwal Male 715 Rajasthan

The Government of India's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will provide counselling for 15% of seats are allotted to Deemed Universities, Central Universities, ESIC and AFMC seats, BHU seats, and AMU seats. For further details, candidates can visit the website www.mcc.nic.in.