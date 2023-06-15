KCET Result 2023 out, Karnataka CET download link activated on on kea.kar.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : KEA Download KEA karnataka cet exam result 2023 on kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Result 2023 download link: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) or UGCET 2023 results today, June 15, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Karnataka CET exam 2023 can download their results from the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in. The announcement of the results has been done by the Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr. MC Sudhakar via press conference. The link to the scorecards have been activated on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KCET 2023 was conducted on May 20 and 22 at 592 exam centres across the state. About 2.6 lakh students appeared in the exam out of which 1.14 lakh were girls and 1.21 lakh were boys. Those who have qualified in the test will be eligible to take admission into Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses at participating institutions of Karnataka.

According to KEA, A total of 2,03,381 seats are available for Engineering & Technology courses, 1,64,187 seats for BSc (Agri) (Farm Science,) 1,66,756 for Veterinary, 1,66,746 for Naturopathy & Yoga and 2,06,191 candidates are eligible for BPharma and 2,06,340 for Pharm-D courses. 1,66,808 candidates are eligible to take admission to BSc (Nursing).

KCET Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Click on the notification link that reads, 'KCET Result 2023' It will take you to the login window where you need to enter registration number and first four letters of your name KCET Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

KCET Result 2023 Direct download link

KCET Result 2023: Check Engineering toppers list

Vignesh Natraj Kumar

Arjun Krishnaswamy

Samrudh Shetty

Sumedh S S

Madhav Soorya Tadepalli

Sujit Adiga

Ujwal L Shankar

Rishith Gupta

Abhinav

Bhuvan K Prasad

KCET result 2023: Naturopathy & Yoga (BNYS) toppers

Pratheeksha R

Byresh S H

Srijan M H

Kartik Manohar Simhasan

Malavika Kapoor

Prateeksha A

Vaishak M

Akash Govindaiah

Satvik Kulkarni

Shrinivas Basanagouda Malipatil

Karnataka CET result: BSc (Agriculture) rank holders

Byresh S H

Anurag Ranjan

Kartik Manohar Simhasan

Pasupuleti Dhruv Shivkant

Shrinivas Basanagouda Malipatil

Pranav Gujjar

Preetham N

Pranav R Bhat

Ujwal L Shankar

Satvik Kulkarni