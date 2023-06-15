TS Lawcet 2023 result to be out today at 4 PM, check all latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS Lawcet 2023 result shortly

TS Lawcet 2023 result: Osmania University, Hyderabad is going to announce the LAWCET (Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test) today, June 15, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the TS LAWCET 2023 will be able to download their scorecards from the official website of lawcet.tsche.ac.in, once released.

According to the official updates, the TS LAWCET 2023 results will be declared today, June 15 at 4 PM. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards.

ALSO READ | Kerala Plus one result 2023 out on keralaresults.nic.in, check how to download

TS Lawcet 2023 result: How to download?

Visit the official website of lawcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS Lawcet 2023 result' Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha, and other details TS Lawcet 2023 result will appear on the screen Download TS Lawcet 2023 result and save it for future reference

TS Lawcet 2023 result official website

It is expected that the board will release the TS Lawcet 2023 cut-off marks along with the results. The cut-off marks will be depending on factors such as the candidate's category, the number of available seats, and the difficulty level of the exam.

ALSO READ | KCET Result 2023 out, Karnataka CET download link activated on kea.kar.nic.in

All those who will qualify for the TS Lawcet 2023 written test will be able to participate in the seat allotment process. The seat allotment process will be done in two phases - the first phase will assign seats to the candidates belonging to the unreserved category while the second phase will allocate seats to the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

ALSO READ | KCET Result 2023 out, Karnataka CET download link activated on kea.kar.nic.in

TS Lawcet 2023 cut-off marks

To pass TS Lawcet 2023, a candidate belonging to the unreserved category is required to obtain a minimum of 42 marks out of 120 which translates 35%. However, there is no specific qualifying marks requirement for the candidates belonging to the unreserved category.