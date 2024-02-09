AIIMS INI SS 2024: Open round seat allotment results announced for January session, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIIMS INI SS 2024 Open round seat allotment results announced

AIIMS INI SS 2024 Seat allotment result: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the result of an open round of seat allocation against applied Subject/Specialty for admission to DM/M.Ch/MD(HA) courses, January 2024 Session (INI-SS). Candidates who registered for the AIIMS INI SS 2024 can download the result from the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The result has been prepared based on the choice filled during an open round of Institute allocation and merit secured in AML & CML.

The official notice reads, 'This list includes only those candidates who were eligible for Seat Allocation for Open Round of Institute Allocation as per notice No. 14/2024 dated 09.02.2024 and have been allocated Institute as per merit, choices made and availability of seat'.

What's next?

According to the notice, All candidates who have been allocated an Institute (against applied subject/speciality) in the Open Round of Institute Allocation are required to report to the allotted Institute by Saturday, the 17th of February 2024 up to 5.00 p.m. The contact details of the nodal officer of the respective institute are available on the notification released by the exam authority.

If a candidate fails to submit the required certificates as required, his/her candidature will be cancelled; the allotted seat (Institute) will be vacated. Candidates are required to report directly at the allocated Institute with a downloaded offer letter from MyPage along with the required document/certificate within the specified date and time. Failure to report and join by the scheduled date will lead to forfeiture of Rs.3 Lakh deposited at the time of Open round registration.

Documents Required

Copy of Proof of Deposit of Rupees 3 Lakh (deposited between 01.02.2024 to 06.02.2024).

Offer Letter(From MyPage after logging in)

Institute allocation Slip (take a print after online acceptance of the allocated Seat (Institute subject/specialty)

Completion of the application form (Final Registration Slip, From MyPage after logging in)

Admit Card issued by AIIMS (From MyPage after logging in

MBBS Original Degree Certificate with all Professional marks sheet

Original/Provisional (as available) passing certificate of MD/MS.

Mark Sheets of MD/MS certificates.

Tenure & course Completion certificate till 31.01.2024.

Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI/DMC/State Medical.

High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date of birth. (Matriculation)

Any other certificate in respect of candidature as per prospectus INI-SS Part-B of the respective institute as applicable

