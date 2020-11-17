Image Source : FILE UGC NET 2020 Answer Keys for November exam released, raise objections till Nov 18

UGC-NET Answer Key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the UGC-NET answer key for exam conducted in November. Answer key, question papers and response sheets of the candidates who appeared for the exams between November 4 and 13 has been released on its official website. Candidates can check the answer keys online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can also raise objections against any key till 6 pm of November 18. Objections to the provisional answer key can also be raised online against a payment of Rs. 1000 per question.

UGC NET examination 2020 commenced on September 24 and concluded on November 13. The exam was held in CBT mode. NTA has conducted the exams for a total of 26 NET papers in November. The fee will be refunded, if the challenge is found to be correct, upon verification by experts.

Earlier, NTA had released the answer keys for the papers held between September 24 and October 17.

The notice released regarding UGC NET answer key reads “The Question Papers, marked responses of each candidate and the provisional answer keys for 26 NET Subjects (Hindi in 02 shifts) conducted between 04 November and 13 November 2020 (Annexure-I) would be made available on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates who appeared in the test may login into the website, using their application number and date of birth and click the link for display of their question papers and marked responses and the provisional answer keys.”

UGC NET 2020 Answer Key

To check the answer key – go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the home page click on the link for View Question Paper/ Answer Key Challenge.

Alternatively, click on UGC NET June 2020 Answer Keys link provided here.

On the window that opens, enter the login id and date of birth to access your account and check the marked responses, questions and answer key.

