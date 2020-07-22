UGC guidelines challenged: Supreme Court expected to hear plea tomorrow

Image Source : FILE Supreme Court/FILE

The Supreme Court is expected to hear a plea challenging the fresh guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) tomorrow. The petition, opposing final-year exams across the country, was filed by 31 students in 13 states and one union territory. Among those who filed the petition, one was a COVID-19 patient.

The petition has sought cancellation of final-year examinations in universities throughout India. It also requested for the results to be declared on the basis of past performance and internal assessment of a student. The petitioners want mark sheets and degrees to be awarded to successful students by July 31, 2020. They also sought adoption adopt a CBSE-like mechanism wherein students who are dissatisfied get another chance.

When India TV spoke with HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank raising concerns of students, he said that his ministry was keeping a close eye on all the suggestions that are coming in. He assured that those suggestions that are found to have merit will be looked into.

The guidelines were also challenged by Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray in the top court. He requested the Supreme Court to allow each university to chart out its own plan of action with respect to terminal semester/final-year examinations depending on the conditions in their respective states so as to provide relief to students.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court asked the UGC to clarify that can final year examinations by the universities be conducted based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), open choices, assignments, and presentations, instead of long-form exams. During the hearing, the UGC submitted that the guidelines do not permit internal assessment for evaluating final-year students as it puts the credibility of the system at stake. The high court was hearing a plea challenging Delhi University's decision to hold Open Book Examination (OBE) for final year undergraduate courses which will be in long-form exams.

Meanwhile, a students' union and five final year law students have also petitioned the Bombay High Court challenging the UGC guidelines. The final-year law students argued that it would not feasible to hold exams and put the lives of students in danger.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage