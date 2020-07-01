NIOS Board exams: Class 12 exams cancelled for students with special needs

Image Source : INDIA TV FILE

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has decided to cancel Class 12 examinations for students with special needs. They will be exempted from giving the tests in view of the COVID-19 crisis. The students will now be assessed on the basis of their project work and Question Answer Based Assessment (QABA).

"Consequent upon COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the senior secondary special need NIOS learners registered for March, 2020 Public examination shall now be examined by way of project work/Question Answer Based Assessment (QABA), instead of appearing in public examination in lieu of theory part comprising at least two modules of 40 marks each (total 80%). This is necessitated as Special -- need learners/Divyang learners may not be able to travel, company with Government of India directions of social distancing, scribe, other and exhibit continuous stay with mask for long durations which may cause inconvenience to the special need learners/divyang learners," the official notification read.

The detailed guidelines on conduct, time duration, mode of submission and evaluation shall be intimated separately, the board said.

Those registered for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams under the NIOS (formerly known as National Open School) have been demanding that their exams be postponed. NIOS had already postponed the practical exams that were slated between July 2 to July 10. NIOS, an "Open School" caters to the needs of a heterogeneous group of learners up to pre-degree level. Over 3 lakh students in the country are to appear for NIOS Board exams, scheduled from July 17 to August 13.

ALSO READ | NIOS Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Students demand cancellation of exams amid rising coronavirus cases

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage