NIOS Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Students demand cancellation of exams amid rising coronavirus cases

Days after the CBSE informed the Supreme Court that it had cancelled its pending exams, several students of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) across the country are hoping for the postponement of their exams scheduled in July-August as coronavirus cases refuse to budge. Those registered for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams under the NIOS (formerly known as National Open School) are also left wondering if their theory exams would be postponed. NIOS has already postponed the practical exams that were slated between July 2 to July 10. NIOS, an "Open School" caters to the needs of a heterogeneous group of learners up to pre-degree level. Over 3 lakh students in the country are to appear for NIOS Board exams, scheduled from July 17 to August 13.

Citing an increase in the coronavirus cases, the board recently postponed its practical exams, which were scheduled to be held between July 2 and July 10. However, there was no mention of the theory examinations in the notification issued by NIOS.

"Due to the increase in coronavirus cases all over the country, NIOS practical examinations rescheduled from 2nd July up to 10th July, 2020 stands postponed till further orders," NIOS said in a statement assigned by B Venkateswaran, Director Evaluation. However, the NIOS has remained tight-lipped regarding the Board exams.

This has left the students all the more anxious. Not just are they wanting the cancellation of their theory exams but have also been urging the board to promote them.

Specially-abled students more concerned

Also, the parents of specially-abled students appearing for the exams shared the challenges they're likely to face during the examination process. Finding scribes for their specially-abled students would be difficult, they said. Even if they find scribes, their children will have to sit close to them which would compromise on the social distancing norm, thereby putting lives at stake. They further requested all NIOS Board students to be promoted on the basis of their Tutor Marked Assignments (TMA).

"What about NIOS students? When will you promote them? They want to take admissions in college too. If you don’t take a decision fast it will waste their year," a user wrote on Twitter.

"NIOS students need a final decision as soon as possible, we can't travel to our centres in this situation and postponing the exams is not feasible anymore. The board has to promote the students," another student said.

"CBSE exams are cancelled. Please cancel NIOS exams too and promote students on the basis of internal assignment," one Devmitra Jawalia mentioned on Twitter.

"Just like a CBSE student, #NIOS students will also lose the Entrance seat, failing to provide SSC certificate. We work year long for these entrance exams. Are you just going to toss my career because I had to write 12th from NIOS," Palavi, a student wrote.

"Cancel NIOS exams for class 10, promote children based on attendance in contact classes and TMAs. Not safe for them to venture out now and postponing will waste one year. Kindly help stressed kids," another student expressed concern.

