CBSE Board Exam 2020: HRD Ministry, CBSE to inform Supreme Court of its decision today | LIVE

CBSE Board Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE Board) is set to give its final decision on the cancellation of the pending CBSE Board Exam 2020, today. Sources close to the CBSE Board have said the final decision regarding the cancellation of the CBSE Board Class 10 and CBSE Board Class 12 exams will be given to the Supreme Court for hearing. Lakhs of students, who had appeared for the CBSE Board Exam 2020 are waiting for the CBSE Board's word on the pending CBSE Board exams.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown, the CBSE had to put on hold exams of some subjects. In the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases, students associated with the CBSE Board and their parents had appealed to the Supreme Court to cancel the pending CBSE Board Class 10 and CBSE Board Class 12 exams.

Officials of the CBSE Board had already held a meeting with the HRD Ministry and other academic experts, regarding the cancellation of the pending CBSE Board Exams.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked CBSE to announce its final stand on holding of the pending examinations while addressing a petition filed by concerned parents about concerns regarding safety and health of their children, if exams are held during the pandemic.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: CBSE Class 10 exams likely to be cancelled

Sources close to the CBSE Board have said the officials are very likely to cancel the pending CBSE Board Class 10 exams for students from North East Delhi. In this case, the students will be directly promoted to the next class, on the basis of internal assessment or on the basis of marks scored in the pre-board exams.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: CBSE Class 12 exams likely to be postponed

CBSE Board Class 12 exams hold a lot more importance on pan-India level and thus, the CBSE Board is very likely to postpone the CBSE Board Class 12 exams, and not cancel it. CBSE Board Class 12 exams are relevant for seeking admissions for higher studies post school. In such a situation, the CBSE Board may announce holding the CBSE Board Class 12 exams online, to help students maintain and follow social distancing norms.

CBSE Board may conduct Class 12 Board exams online in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, where coronavirus cases are at a peak. In such cases, the board may opt to hold CBSE 12th Exam 2020 in the offline format in the rest of the county, while holding online assessment for students from these red zone areas.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Assessment Policy

In case the pending CBSE Board Class 10 and CBSE Board Class 12 exams are cancelled, the CBSE Board is very likely to propose an alternative assessment policy before the Supreme Court.

According to the new assessment policy, the CBSE Board will be following a grading system. Students who had appeared for the CBSE Board Class 10, CBSE Board Class 12 Exams will be assessed according to the marks obtained by them in the CBSE pre-board exams.

An official confirmation on the same is, however, awaited.

Various media reports have suggested that the alternative grading model that board plans to propose will be based on using internal assessment scores. It may also be based on the marks obtained in the already conducted exams.

