Image Source : PTI NIFT Admissions 2021: Application process begins. Direct link to apply

NIFT Admissions 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has started the online application process for the admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. Interested candidates can apply for the NIFT admission online through the official website-- nift.ac.in.

NIFT Admissions 2021: Last date to apply

Candidates seeking admission to programmes including Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management and Masters of Fashion Technology for the academic year 2021 can apply online till January 21, 2021. However, the institute will also provide the NIFT 2021 applicants to apply between January 22 and January 24 by paying a late fee of Rs 5000.

NIFT Admissions 2021: Exam Date

The National Institute of Fashion Technology will conduct the entrance examination for all UG and PG programmes on February 14.

NIFT Admissions 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of NIFT-- nift.ac.in

Click on the ‘Registration for Admissions-2021’ under the ‘Admission’ section

Read the guidelines carefully from the link given

Create an account on the registration page by providing all necessary details

Pay the NIFT 2021 application fee and submit application

Save a copy of the acknowledgment form for future reference

NIFT Admissions 2021: Direct link to apply

Click here to apply for NIFT Admissions 2021

NIFT Admissions 2021: Admit card details

The admit card for the NIFT UG and PG entrance exams will be released on February 1.

NIFT Admissions 2021: Results

The result for the NIFT entrance exams will be declared by March 2021. Shortlisted candidates will then appear for the situation test/group discussion and interview in April – May.

The final result will be declared by end of May or June and the counselling process will start soon after.

