NEET Counselling 2020: MCC NEET counselling round 1 result to be declared shortly. Check key details

NEET Counselling 2020 Result: Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET-UG Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result today on its official website. The NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 result would release after 2 pm on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have applied for the NEET UG Counselling can check the round 1 seat allotment result for Central Universities including AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC, AFMC, and other State Government Colleges on the official site of MCC through candidate login.

Based on the choices filled by the candidates as well as the All India NEET Ranks - as assigned by NTA, the seat allotment would be done. Candidates would be required to get their documents verified.

This year, due to COVID19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns, admissions process is being completed online by various colleges.

TOI reports, as per information received from Secretary, NMC/MCI the following two colleges are being removed from the Seat Matrix before Seat Processing of Round-1of UG Counselling 2020. The exercised choices of these two colleges will not be processed, in pursuance to the directions of NMC.

The names of the colleges are as under:

1. Datta Meghe Medical College, Wanadongri, Nagpur (College Code- 525)

2. Manipal- Tata Medical College, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand (College Code- 528)

NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 Result: How to check result

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 list available on the official site.

The Round 1 list would open where candidates can check their results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 Result: Document required

Candidates who will report from tomorrow should know about the documents required at the time or reporting.

High School & Intermediate Mark Sheets

High School & Intermediate Passing Certificate

Identity Proof

Birth Certificate

Category Certificate (If Applicable)

Passport size photograph (Six)

NEET 2020 admit card as issued by NTA

NEET 2020 rank card,

Provisional allotment letter - which would be available on mcc.nic.in

