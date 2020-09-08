Image Source : FILE JEE Exam: JEE Main result 2020, answer key and merit list to be released soon. Deets inside

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the answer JEE Main 2020 answer key on the official websites. Once released, candidates will be able to check it on jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains concluded on Sunday, September 6, 2020. The JEE Main 2020 second attempt was held from September 01 to 06 with all necessary precautions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The JEE-Main is the first large-scale exam conducted in the country amid the pandemic. Over 9 lakh candidates had registered for the exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). JEE Main entrance exam is conducted by the NTA for admissions to BE and BTech courses at premier engineering institutes in the country.

The JEE Main 2020 result is expected to be declared by September 10 to 11. Along with the JEE result, the NTA will also release JEE Main 2020 answer keys, JEE Main 2020 Merit List, and individual scorecards of the students who appeared for the NTA JEE Mains 2020 exam.

Candidates who will meet the requirement of the JEE Main cut-offs will be eligible to apply for admission to various engineering institutions such as IITs, NITs, GFTIs. JEE Main official answer key will be released for BTech, BArch, BPlanning papers conducted from September 1-6.

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key; How To Check

Students can download the JEE Main answer Key 2020 following the steps below.

Step1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the ‘JEE Main Answer Key 2020 September’ link.

Step 3. Key in your login credentials.

Step 4. Click ‘Submit’. The JEE Main 2020 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the JEE Main 2020 answer key.

After the declaration of results, The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start JEE Main counselling. The top 2,50,000 candidates seeking admission to Indian institutes of technology will have to sit for JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE Advanced 2020:

Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, students will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27. The online registration for the same would begin from September 11, 2020. Students who qualify JEE Mains and want to appear in the JEE Advanced 2020 exam can register on jeeadv.ac.in.

