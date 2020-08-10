Image Source : INDIA TV Hold JEE Main, NEET exams in September: Gujarat Parents' Association files plea in SC

Just as students across the country are pressing for the postponement of JEE Main and NEET exams, the Gujarat Parents' Association has filed a plea in the Supreme Court urging to hold examinations as per schedule in September. The petition comes after 11 students moved the apex court seeking cancellation of the September exams. The engineering entrance is scheduled to take place from September 1 to September 6 while the medical entrance is slated for September 13.

What the plea filed by Gujarat Parents' Association says

Postponement of the exams will result in the loss of an academic year for students who are set to take the exam and will have a great bearing on their professional career and life. "These exams are so important that they determine students’ career and also the entire life. As such, the respondent authorities must take into consideration as a relevant factor, the fact that any further deferment of the examination will further add to the stress levels of the students resulting in further traumatising the students with the uncertainty of their future and thereby severely impacting their academic performance in the ultimate examination to be held in future.

There is an eminent need for the NTA to adhere to the 2nd revised schedule and conduct the all-India basis NEET UG-2020 and the JEE Main for UG-2020 as it is a settled position that the admission process is time bound and the entire admission schedule is a time regulated process mandated by the judgements of the apex court. The plea states that the process of admission is unique in as much as it contemplates a 3-tier structure to be followed in a statutorily regulated time-frame.

After the release of the result of NEET on a merit based list, the admission process is taken on an All India basis through online counselling (1st Tier) followed by an online and offline admission at the State Level (2nd Tier) and the residuary admission at the College Level to be undertaken at the 3rd Tier. There is no gainsaying in the fact that each stage of the above-mentioned process is vulnerable to errors and consequent challenges, having a direct impact on the academic sessions.

