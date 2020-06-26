Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main Exam 2020: Tips to crack NTA JEE Entrance, score 100 percentile

JEE Main 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 is set to be held from July 18 to July 23. Students will have to ramp up their efforts as there is no decision on the postponement of the JEE Main 2020 exams so far. Even as CBSE has canceled Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams scheduled between July 1-July 15, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to make a decision as the JEE Main exams are approaching. JEE Main is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examinations, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination. For SC/ST candidates, the qualifting marks would be 65 percent in the 12th Class examination.

JEE MAIN 2020: TIPS TO CRACK ENTRANCE, SCORE 100 PERCENTILE

1. Master important topics in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

Mathematics: Probability, Vectors, Matrices in Algebra, Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry, Quadratic Equations and Expressions, Complex Numbers, Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus.

Physics: Fluits, Kinematics, Gravitation, Heat and Thermodynamics, Capacitors and Electrostatics, Magnetics, Optics and Modern Physics, Electromagnetic Induction.

Chemistry: Mole concept in Physical Chemistry and Organic Chemistry, Coordination Chemistry and Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry.

2. Time Management

Timely preparation is the key to crack JEE Main examination. By now, students must have done enough preparation. The days, till examination begins, should be left for revision only. Keep your basics strong. Prepare a chapter-wise and topic-wise revision schedule. List points and formulae to remember better.

3. Avoid new books

At a time when your JEE Main exam is just days away, avoid preparation from any new books at this stage. One can always refer to books to clear concepts. But picking up and a whole new book and relying on it will only leave you in confusion. Meanwhile, keep solving previous years' papers to gather confidence to crack JEE Main examination.

