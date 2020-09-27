Image Source : PTI JEE Advanced 2020: IIT Delhi releases Paper 1, Paper 2 at jeeadv.ac.in. Direct links

JEE Advanced 2020: The question papers for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2020 has been uploaded by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Candidates can download the JEE Advanced question papers of both paper 1 and paper 2 for all the three subjects- Physics, Chemistry, and Maths from the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in.

A total of 96 per cent of the total registered candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam today (September 27), amidst strict enforcement of the coronavirus protocols.

JEE Advanced 2020 Question Papers: Direct Links for Paper 1, Paper 2

For Paper 1-

Physics

Chemistry

Maths

For Paper 2-

Physics

Chemistry

Maths

The official answer key for the JEE Advanced 2020 will be released on September 29. Once the answer key is released, candidates will be able to match their responses with the correct option ID and challenge the wrong answer key, if any, by September 30.

The JEE Advanced Result 2020 along with the final answer key will be declared on October 5.

