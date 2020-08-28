Image Source : INDIA TV CLAT 2020 postponed again, to be held on September 28. Check details

CLAT 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities has rescheduled the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 examination. According to the decision of Consortium, the CLAT 2020 exam for both UG and PG candidates will be held on September 28 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on September 7.

Issuing a notice on Friday, Convenor, CLAT 2020 Professor Balraj Chauhan said that the CLAT 2020 examination for both UG and PG candidates scheduled for September 7, 2020 has been postponed to Monday, September 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM.

CLAT 2020: Admit Card

The admit card for CLAT 2020 examination will be made available soon. To download CLAT 2020 hall tickets, candidates will have to visit the official website of the consortium-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2020: Exam Guidelines

Candidates appearing for CLAT 2020 will have to wear a mask at exam centres. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without wearing a face mask.

CLAT 2020 exam will be held online. The exam is conducted for admission to UG and PG law courses offered by the 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) in India.

The Common Law Admission Test for UG programmes will carry 150 multiple-choice questions of one mark each. The test will be of 150 marks and there will be a penalty of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The CLAT 2020 for PG courses will have 120 MCQs carrying one mark each. There will be negative marking in this too. One-fourth marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

