Monday, July 01, 2019
     
  5. CIPET JEE Admit card 2019 Released: Download from cipet.gov.in; Direct link for hall ticket

CIPET JEE Admit card 2019: The Admit Card for CIPET JEE 2019 has been released today by the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology at the official website cipet.gov.in. Those who applied for the Joint Entrance Exam can download the Admit card from the direct link given below.

New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2019 14:28 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

CIPET JEE Admit card 2019

CIPET JEE Admit card 2019 | The Admit Card for CIPET JEE 2019 has been released today by the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology at the official website -- cipet.gov.in. Those who applied for the Joint Entrance Exam can download the Admit card from the direct link given below.

The CIPET JEE 2019 has been scheduled for July 7 across various centers as decided by the institute. The board which will conduct the exam has extended the Registration Date for till CIPET JEE 2019 till July 04, 11:49 pm. Aspirants who missed to registered for the Joint Entrance Exam can also apply now. 

CIPET JEE Admit card 2019 | Steps to download the hall ticket from the website: 

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cipet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link to download the admit card.

Step 3: Enter the Mobile Number, Date of Birth in the portal.

Step 4: Click on the 'Login' button.

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Download and take a print out of CIPET JEE Admit card 2019 for future use.  

Candidates must know that CIPET JEE Admit card 2019 is a mandatory document to enter the examination hall. They are advised to take an ID proof such as Adhaar Card or PAN card along with the CIPET JEE 2019 hall ticket. 

