Image Source : FILE PHOTO CIPET JEE Admit card 2019

CIPET JEE Admit card 2019 Released: Download from cipet.gov.in; Direct link for hall ticket

The Admit Card for CIPET JEE 2019 has been released today by the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology at the official website -- cipet.gov.in . Those who applied for the Joint Entrance Exam can download the Admit card from the direct link given below.

The CIPET JEE 2019 has been scheduled for July 7 across various centers as decided by the institute. The board which will conduct the exam has extended the Registration Date for till CIPET JEE 2019 till July 04, 11:49 pm. Aspirants who missed to registered for the Joint Entrance Exam can also apply now.

CIPET JEE Admit card 2019 | Steps to download the hall ticket from the website:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cipet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link to download the admit card.

Step 3: Enter the Mobile Number, Date of Birth in the portal.

Step 4: Click on the 'Login' button.

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of CIPET JEE Admit card 2019 for future use.

Candidates must know that CIPET JEE Admit card 2019 is a mandatory document to enter the examination hall. They are advised to take an ID proof such as Adhaar Card or PAN card along with the CIPET JEE 2019 hall ticket.