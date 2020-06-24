Image Source : PTI What happens to CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board results if pending CBSE Board Exams are cancelled?

CBSE Board Exam: Lakhs of students who had appeared for the CBSE Board Exam this year are waiting for a decision by the CBSE Board. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the CBSE Board had to put on hold, some exams that were scheduled to be conducted on a later date. Today, a decision by the CBSE Board on the pending CBSE Board Class 10, CBSE Board Class 12 Exams is very likely. Parents of lakhs of students from the CBSE Board have appealed to the Supreme Court to cancel the pending board exams for CBSE, in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus.

If the CBSE Board Exam is cancelled, students associated with the board are worrying about the marking policy and the CBSE Board Result 2020. However, the CBSE Board is very likely to propose an alternative assessment policy before the Supreme Court.

According to the new assessment policy, the CBSE Board will be following a grading system. Students who had appeared for the CBSE Board Class 10, CBSE Board Class 12 Exams will be assessed according to the marks obtained by them in the CBSE pre-board exams.

An official confirmation on the same is, however, awaited.

Various media reports have suggested that the alternative grading model that board plans to propose will be based on using internal assessment scores. It may also be based on the marks obtained in the already conducted exams.

Meanwhile, students may also be given a second chance to tally their marks, in case they are not satisfied with the internal assessment by the CBSE.

The CBSE Board has already discussed this at a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, sources have said.

