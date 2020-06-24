Image Source : PTI AP Degree Exams 2020: Andhra Pradesh govt to decide on AP UG/PG exams 2020 soon

AP Degree Exams 2020: The Andhra Pradesh government will soon be making a final decision on holding AP Degree Exams 2020. During a press conference, State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said a decision on holding the final semester exams for UG/PG students in Andhra Pradesh will be taken anytime soon. The meeting was held at the Higher Education Council office at Mangalagiri to discuss challenges and come up with solutions for organizing semester exams amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

During the concluding remarks of the conference, State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the Education Department has noted down all the suggestions that have been shared by the VCs.

All the suggestions will be presented before Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister who will then take the final decision regarding holding of College and University level exams in the state.

AP SSC Exam 2020 Cancelled

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has said the AP SSC Exam 2020 has been cancelled. The AP SSC Exam 2020 was earlier scheduled to be conducted from July 10, 2020, however, the same has now been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 6 lakh students were due to appear for the AP SSC Exam 2020 starting in July 2020. All Class 10 students will now be graded on the basis of general merit for which the BSEAP will soon issue fresh guidelines.

