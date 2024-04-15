Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 to be conducted from THIS date! check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 date sheet released

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the exam timetable for the 2nd Pre-university course (PUC). As per the official notification, 2nd PUC exam 2 will be conducted from April 29 to May 16. Students who applied for the supplementary exam can download the exam schedule from the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Final Time Table for 2nd PUC Exam - 2 April/May

April 29 - Kannada, Arabic

April 30 - History, Physics

May 2 - English

May 3 - Political Science, Statistics

May 4 - Geography, Psychology, chemistry, home science, basic maths

May 9 - Logic, Business Studies, Mathematics, Education

May 11 - Sociology, Biology, Geology, Electronics, Computer Science

May 13 - Economics

May 14 - Optional Kannada, Accountancy

May 15 - Hindi

May 16 - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

registration window for improvement, repeaters will be closed tomorrow, April 16. The supplementary exams for Karnataka Class 12 students are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to be conducted from 10.15 AM to 1.30 PM and the afternoon shift from 2.15 PM to 5.30 PM. Those who wish to improve their marks failed in any subject or did not appear for exam 1 can appear in exam 2. Thewindow for improvement, repeaters will be closed tomorrow, April 16. The supplementary exams for Karnataka Class 12 students are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to be conducted from 10.15 AM to 1.30 PM and the afternoon shift from 2.15 PM to 5.30 PM. Those who wish to improve their marks failed in any subject or did not appear for exam 1 can appear in exam 2.