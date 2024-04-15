Monday, April 15, 2024
     
Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 to be conducted from THIS date! check complete schedule

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 time table released at the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Check exam dates, and other details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2024 16:05 IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 date sheet
Image Source : FILE Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 date sheet released

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the exam timetable for the 2nd Pre-university course (PUC). As per the official notification, 2nd PUC exam 2 will be conducted from April 29 to May 16. Students who applied for the supplementary exam can download the exam schedule from the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Final Time Table for 2nd PUC Exam - 2 April/May

  • April 29 - Kannada, Arabic
  • April 30 - History, Physics
  • May 2 - English
  • May 3 - Political Science, Statistics
  • May 4 - Geography, Psychology, chemistry, home science, basic maths
  • May 9 - Logic, Business Studies, Mathematics, Education
  • May 11 - Sociology, Biology, Geology, Electronics, Computer Science
  • May 13 - Economics 
  • May 14 - Optional Kannada, Accountancy
  • May 15 - Hindi
  • May 16 - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
The registration window for improvement, repeaters will be closed tomorrow, April 16. The supplementary exams for Karnataka Class 12 students are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to be conducted from 10.15 AM to 1.30 PM and the afternoon shift from 2.15 PM to 5.30 PM. Those who wish to improve their marks failed in any subject or did not appear for exam 1 can appear in exam 2. 
 
ALSO READ | Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2024 out, A vidyalakshmi tops with 598 marks, meet stream-wise toppers


Karnataka 2nd PUC exam results were declared on April 10. As per the result, the overall pass percentage of Karnataka's 2nd PUC stood at 81.15 per cent. As per the official data, a total of 5,52,690 students registered for the exam of which 4,48,007 have passed including 1,74,315 in the commerce stream, 1,28,448 in arts, and 2,49,927 in the science stream exams. This year, there's been a notable increase of 6.48% in the pass percentage compared to previous years' pass percentage.

 

