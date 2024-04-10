Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2024: Re-evaluation dates announced, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2024 Re-evaluation dates

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2024: The Karnataka Secondary Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course results (2nd PUC results 2024). Students who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2024 re-evaluation schedule

All those who are not satisfied with their marks in the Karnataka Board 2nd PUC 2024 exam, can raise a request for re-evaluation. For this, the students will have to apply for re-evaluation and verification of answer sheets online. The students can also apply for a scanned copy of their answer sheets.

As per the official announcement, the re-evaluation window will start from April 14 to 24. No application will be entertained after the due date. The results of the revaluation will be out in May 2024, tentatively.

When submitting requests for revaluation, the students are required to pay an application fee for their answer sheet revaluation and supplementary exams. The students will be charged Rs. 1,670 for the revaluation of application forms and Rs. 530 for scanned copies, and there will be no charge for re-totalling of marks.

Students can check more details on Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2024 here.

Karnataka PUC 2 exam 2 dates

As per the official announcement, the Karnataka PUC 2 exam 2 exam will be conducted between April 29 and May 16. The first exam will be started with Kannada, history, Arabic and physics papers. Students will be able to register themselves online for Karnataka PUC 2 exam-2 till April 16 without a late fee and with a late fee between April 17 and 18.

The total number of students who appeared in the exam is 6,81,079, out of which 5,52,690 passed. Among them, 1,53,370 secured distinction (85% and above), 2,89,733 secured First Class (60-85%) marks, 72,098 achieved Second Class (50-60%) marks, and 37,489 obtained Third Class (Below 50%) marks. The overall pass percentage for this year's exam is 81.15%.