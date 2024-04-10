Karnataka 2nd PUC April/May 2024 Time Table OUT, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Karnataka 2nd PUC April/May 2024 time table

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the exam schedule of Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 exams for April/May session 2024 along with the announcement of the pre-university certificate (2nd PUC) exam 1.

This year, Karnataka Board 2nd PUC exams will be conducted as exams 1, 2, and 3 to reduce stress and anxiety among students and to create better education and employment opportunities or them.

The Karnataka PUC exam 1 was conducted between March 1 and 22 and the results are uploaded today. The second and third exams will be conducted in April/May and July respectively.

As per the official schedule, Karnataka PUC 2nd exam 2 will be conducted from April 29 to 16. The first exam will start with the subjects of Kannada, history, Arabic, and physics papers.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2024: Re-evaluation dates announced, check complete schedule

What is the reason for conducting Karnataka 2nd PUC in phases?

Starting this year, the Karnataka Board is introducing the 'Annual Exam 1, 2, and 3' system, replacing the traditional supplementary exam. This new system offers students three chances to enhance their overall performance and foster a positive mindset. In previous years, the board conducted a single annual exam along with a supplementary exam.

The Karnataka PUC 2 exams will feature two shifts: Morning and Evening. The first shift, scheduled between 10.15 am and 1.30 pm, will accommodate the majority of the papers. The next shift, beginning at 2.15 pm, will be reserved for select papers.

ALSO READ | Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2024 out, A vidyalakshmi tops with 598 marks, meet stream-wise toppers

The Karnataka class 12 PUC 2 exams in 2023 were held from March 9 to 29, with results announced on April 21. Out of 7,27,923 students who registered for the exam, 5,24,209 were declared pass, yielding an overall pass percentage of 74.67%. This year, there's been a notable increase of 6.48% in the pass percentage, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.15%.