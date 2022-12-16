Follow us on Image Source : PTI CGBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet: Chhattisgarh board 2023 exam dates out on cgbse.nic.in | check here

CGBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet: Chhattisgarh board has now released the date sheet for class 10, 12 board exams 2023. Students can now check and download the date sheet from the official website of the Chhattisgarh board. As per the exam schedule released, the class 10 Chhattisgarh board exam will commence on March 2, 2023, and end on March 24, 2023. On the other hand, the class 12 board exam will start on March 1, 2023 and conclude on March 31, 2023.

Check here Chhattisgarh Board Exam Date Sheet for class 10 and 12:

Chhattisgarh Board of School Education, CGBSE on December 16, 2023 (Friday) release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 on the official website. Students who will appear for class 10 or 12 Chhattisgarh board exam can now check and download the full exam schedule from cgbse.nic.in. As per the date sheet for Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2023, the class 10 and class 12 exam will begin from March 2, 2023 and March 1, 2023.

Check here, CGBSE, Chhattisgarh Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet

Exam Date Subject March 02, 2023 Hindi March 04, 2023 English March 10, 2023 Mathematics March 13, 2023 Science March 15. 2023 Vocational Course March 17, 2023 Social Science March 21, 2023 Third Language March 24, 2023 Music for the visually impaired and drawing for deaf students

Check here CGBSE, Chhattisgarh Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet

Exam Date Subject March 01, 2023 Hindi March 03, 2023 English March 06, 2023 History, Business Studies March 11, 2023 Geography, Physics March 14, 2023 Political Science, Chemistry March 16, 2023 Sociology March 21, 2023 Psychology March 25, 2023 Mathematics March 27, 2023 Biology March 28, 2023 IT, Healthcare March 29, 2023 Sanksrit March 31, 2023 Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayam, Kannada, Sindhi

The Chhattisgarh board exam 2023 will start at 09 am and the answer sheet to the students will be distributed at 09:05 am. Students will have a total of 10 minutes to read the question paper. Students will be able to start writing on the answer sheet from 09:15 am. The exam will end at 12:15 pm.