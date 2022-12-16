Friday, December 16, 2022
     
CGBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet: Chhattisgarh board 2023 exam dates out on cgbse.nic.in | check here

CGBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet: Date sheet for class 10, 12 Chhattisgarh board exam 2023 is out now. Check here direct link to download the full exam schedule.

Updated on: December 16, 2022 17:49 IST
CGBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet
CGBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet: Chhattisgarh board 2023 exam dates out on cgbse.nic.in | check here

CGBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet: Chhattisgarh board has now released the date sheet for class 10, 12 board exams 2023. Students can now check and download the date sheet from the official website of the Chhattisgarh board. As per the exam schedule released, the class 10 Chhattisgarh board exam will commence on March 2, 2023, and end on March 24, 2023. On the other hand, the class 12 board exam will start on March 1, 2023 and conclude on March 31, 2023. 

Check here Chhattisgarh Board Exam Date Sheet for class 10 and 12: 

Chhattisgarh Board of School Education, CGBSE on December 16, 2023 (Friday) release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 on the official website. Students who will appear for class 10 or 12 Chhattisgarh board exam can now check and download the full exam schedule from cgbse.nic.in. As per the date sheet for Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2023, the class 10 and class 12 exam will begin from March 2, 2023 and March 1, 2023. 

Check here, CGBSE, Chhattisgarh Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet 

Exam Date Subject
March 02, 2023 Hindi
March 04, 2023 English
March 10, 2023 Mathematics 
March 13, 2023 Science
March 15. 2023 Vocational Course
March 17, 2023 Social Science
March 21, 2023 Third Language
March 24, 2023 Music for the visually impaired and drawing for deaf students

Check here CGBSE, Chhattisgarh Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet 

Exam Date Subject
March 01, 2023 Hindi
March 03, 2023 English
March 06, 2023 History, Business Studies
March 11, 2023 Geography, Physics
March 14, 2023 Political Science, Chemistry
March 16, 2023 Sociology
March 21, 2023 Psychology
March 25, 2023 Mathematics
March 27, 2023 Biology
March 28, 2023 IT, Healthcare
March 29, 2023 Sanksrit
March 31, 2023 Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayam, Kannada, Sindhi

The Chhattisgarh board exam 2023 will start at 09 am and the answer sheet to the students will be distributed at 09:05 am. Students will have a total of 10 minutes to read the question paper. Students will be able to start writing on the answer sheet from 09:15 am. The exam will end at 12:15 pm. 

