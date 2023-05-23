AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023 out on bieap.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023 on bieap.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in

AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023 out! The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has uploaded the admit cards for the AP Inter Supplementary exam on its website. Students who registered themselves for the aforesaid exam can download their hall tickets using roll number, date of birth on the login page available on bieap.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in.

has been released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh. Students who registered for the exam can download their AP Inter Supplementary hall tickets from the official website of bieap.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in.

To download AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023, a candidate is required to enter their roll number, date of birth, and captcha. First-year candidates are required to enter their roll number, while second-year students are required to enter their second year hall ticket number or first-year hall ticket number. The link to the AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023 can be accessed directly by scrolling down.

AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of BIEAP - bieap.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023'

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details

AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023 will appear on the screen

Download AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023 and save it for future reference

AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023 Direct Download Link

According to the official schedule, the AP Inter Supplementary exam will be held from May 24, 2023 to June 1, 2023. Candidates can directly download the AP Inter Supplementary hall ticket by clicking on the above link. Candidates have been advised to download their admit card as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. Candidates are advised to carry their hall ticket along with valid identity proof on the day of the exam.

ALSO READ | Kerala Plus one admission 2023 process to begin from July 5, confirms Education Minister

ALSO READ | Education ministry, PARAKH organise workshop on aligning curriculum standards