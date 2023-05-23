Kerala Plus one admission 2023 process to begin from July 5, confirms Education Minister

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala Plus one admission 2023

Kerala Plus one admission 2023: DGE, Kerala is all set to start the admission process for Plus One. According to the State Education Minister, V Sivankutty, the Kerala Class 11th admission process will commence from July 5 onwards on the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Along with the announcement of the class 11th admission process, the State Education Minister stated that the state government has decided to retain additional batches of Plus One student.

According to the media reports, the demand for Plus One admission will be less as compared to 2022 as the number of students who passed this year has dropped by 5, 439.

As per the Education Minister, nearly 3.85 students will apply for the class 11th admission process and 81 batches from the last year will also be retained.

The Kerala Board declared the Kerala SSLC result 2023 on May 19, 2023 wherein 4, 17, 864 students have qualified for higher studies. Of the total, 68, 604 students have secured A+ grades in all subjects. The overall pass percentage stands at 99.70 percent which is a 0.44 percent increase for the SSLC Result. All those who have qualified for the SSLC Exam can apply for the Plus One application process on or after July 5. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

