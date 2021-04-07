Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Board likely to promote Class 9, Class 11 students without exams. Deets inside

Amid an upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra Education Department is expected to promote Class 9 and Class 11 students to the next academic grade without holding any annual exams.

Reports also suggest that the Maharashtra Education Department is mulling over the postponement of the upcoming board exams. The education department officials are finalizing a plan for the upcoming board exams which includes a proposal to postpone exams. The probability of board exams getting postponed is high as the cases of coronavirus in the state is increasing rapidly.

Earlier, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Twitter had announced that Maharashtra Board students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted without exams.

The COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic prompting the state government to impose night curfew and other preventive and precautionary measures to control the situation.

According to media reports, the state government is also considering a proposal to promote Class 9 and 11 students without holding the annual exam or on the basis of internal assessment. The dept is likely to take the final decision in the next two days.

Recently, the Maharashtra board released the admit cards of Class 12 students on its website. Both the SSC and HSC exams will be held offline in the respective schools and colleges of the students.

"Even if board exams were held online, students would be required to visit school and attempt SSC / HSC exams from the school computer, just as it is done for competitive exams," media report quoted an official as saying.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded as many as 55,469 coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections in the state to 31,13,354, the death toll increased to 56,330 with 297 new fatalities.

