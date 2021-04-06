Image Source : FILE Maharashtra likely to postpone SSC, HSC Board exams

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the state, Maharashtra Education Department is mulling over the postponement of the upcoming board exams. The education department officials are finalizing a plan for the upcoming board exams which includes a proposal to postpone it. The probability of board exams getting postponed is high as the cases of coronavirus in the state is increasing rapidly.

Maharashtra's school education minister Varsha Gaikwad told TOI, “I can’t say anything at this moment but, yes, a final decision will be taken this week itself. I will meet with various stakeholders and see what their views are about exams. Then we will have to seek the consent from chief minister’s office (CMO) as well regarding the final proposal.”

Gaikwad, who herself is a qualified teacher with a master's degree in education, shares three plans on which the department has discussed. According to ‘Plan A’, sops like extra time, home centres, and guidelines on the second attempt have been shared.

"We have to consider board exams of CBSE etc which will be held within the state’s jurisdiction. So we are finalizing Plan B and C to accommodate all these concerns. For this, views of domain experts are being taken and after that, a proposal shall be put up before the CMO,” said the minister.

President of School Headmasters’ Charitable Association Zafar Khan told TOI, “We urge the government to postpone the exams for at least a month and then take a further review based on the number of cases. Many parents will use the facility of ‘second attempt’ even if exams are not postponed.”

The state government has guaranteed a second attempt in June to any student who misses the exam.

On Tuesday, Gaikwad will meet with officials to review the situation and is expected to make a formal announcement by Friday.

