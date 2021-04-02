Image Source : PTI CBSE Board Exams 2021: ALERT! Fake Class 10, 12 exam schedule circulating online, confirms Board

CBSE Board Exams 2021: A fake exam schedule of the CBSE board exams 2021 is being circulated on social media tweaking the last year’s exam circular, the board in a communique mentioned.

After the release of the CBSE date sheet, several rumours are being spread regarding the schedule of the exam. CBSE notification dated April 1, 2020, is being circulated with fake information on social media claiming several changes in the format of the conduction and schedule of the upcoming CBSE board exams.

Following this, in a statement, CBSE said, “There are some persons deliberately trying to create confusion about this year's (2021) board exams by circulating old news of 1.4.20 regarding X and XII exams. Students should ignore this old circular of last year and not be misled. Board has not issued any such information.”

The CBSE classes 10, 12 board exams will be conducted as scheduled from May 4 to June 10, Board confirmed.

Candidates who are going to appear for the CBSE board exams 2021 are advised to only refer to the official website and social media handle of the board. No information from other sources can be deemed reliable for the students.

