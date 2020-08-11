Image Source : SCREENGRAB KVS Admissions 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission first merit list released. Check details

KVS Admissions 2020: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the first merit list of provisionally selected candidates for Class 1 admissions on its official website. Students who have registered for the KVS Class 1 admission 2020 can check the merit list online through the official website-- kvsangathan.nic.in. The second and third merit list will be released on August 24 and August 26 respectively, only if there are seats available after the first merit list.

The online application process for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admissions began on July 20 and was concluded on August 7, 2020. This year, the admission list was released on the basis of the lottery.

KVS Admission 2020: How To Check First Merit List

Visit the official website-- kvsangathan.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘About KVS’ and go to Directories

Click on Directory of KVS

A new window with all the KVS and their details would be listed

Select the Region, State, and City that you have applied for during admission and click on search to get the names of the KVs in the region

The regional KVS website will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check the provisional merit list

Scroll down and check your results

KVS Admission 2020: Documents Required

A digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB)

A scanned copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB)

Details of government certificate in case you are applying under economically weak section, EWS

Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials are being used in the application

