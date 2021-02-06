Image Source : BSEB WEBSITE BSEB Class 10 2022: Bihar Board Class 10 registration window reopened. Check direct link

Bihar Board 10th Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday has reopened the online registration window for Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2022 on its official website. All those students who are currently in class 9 and will be appearing in Class 10 board examinations in the next session, can register for their BSEB matric exams 2022 from February 6 to 12, 2021.

The students must visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com on or before February 12, 2021 to fill the application form.

Also, those who could not submit the registration fee earlier can also complete their payment during this period.

The Bihar Board exam registration fee for regular students is Rs 220 and for independent students, it is Rs 320.

How to register for Bihar Board 10th Exams 2022:

Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the 'Registration./ Permission' tab given on the top bar

You will find a section for 'Exam Year 2022'

Click on the 'Login' option

A login window will appear on your screen

Select your district, name of the school from the dropdown bar

Key in the ID of headmaster/principal and password/OTP

Enter the security code that is appearing on the screen and submit

After you log in, fill in the required information in the form and submit

Pay the registration fee

For candidates who had submitted their registration form but could not pay the fee can visit the official website and click on 'Unpaid Candidates List'

Chose the district and school name and click on 'Search'

The list of candidates' names will appear on the screen whose fee is not submitted

Log in to pay the Bihar Board exams fee.

