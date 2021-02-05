Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ SSC.NIC.IN SSC MTS 2021: SSC Multi-Tasking Staff Exam Notification to be released today. Check details

SSC MTS 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Exam 2021 today (February 5). The SSC MTS 2020 notification was earlier scheduled to be released on February 2 but was delayed. Once released, the SS MTS notification will be available on the official website-- ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidate should have passed class 10 or equivalent level of education from a recognised education board to be eligible to appear for these exams.

SSC MTS 2021: Age limit

The age limit is usually set between 18-27 years with relaxations for reserved category candidates as per the government norm.

SSC MTS 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear paper-I and paper-II to be eligible for the job. As per the rules, the paper-I is an objective type question while paper-II is descriptive. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper-I as per the old format.

