Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP 10th, 12th results to be released soon at upresults.nic.in? What we know so far

UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release UP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2022 today (June 9, 2022), claim several reports. However, state officials have cleared the air on release date of the results.

UP board results are expected in the second week of June. Additional Chief Secretary of Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla was quoted by several media publications as saying, "Result announcement has not been fixed yet. The date of the result will be announced on UPMSP's official website."

A total of 47,75,749 students had appeared for the UP Board 10th and 12th examination as 51,92,689 students had registered for the exam.

UP Board Result 2022: Where to check results

Candidates can check their results for UPMSP Class 10 and 12 result on: upresultsnic.in, upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board results 2022: How to check results

Go to the official website mentioned above You will be directed to the home page Click on Class 10 and Class 12 results Login with your roll number Enter your school code Your result will pop-up on the screen Download the result for future references

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2022 were held from March 24 and April 13, 2022. The exams were held in offline mode.

Latest Education News