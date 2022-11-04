UGC announces date, time for NET results: Here's how to download scorecard

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The candidates who attempted the exam can find their results on the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release UGC NET Results 2022 on November 5, 2022 (tomorrow). The date of release of results was announced by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar through his official Twitter handle. The candidates who attempted the exam can find their results on the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Here's how you can check the results:

1. Open ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. Click the link to view scorecards.

3. Enter log in details.

4. Click on submit.

The date of release of results was announced by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. “UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website https://nta.ac.in#UGC-NET” he tweeted.

Phase 1 of the examination was held from July 9 to 12, 2022 whereas phase 2 and phase 3 were held from September 20 to September 22, 2022 and September 23, 2022 to October 1, 2022 respectively. The fourth phase was held on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2022.

The NTA had previously released a provisional answer key for the examination. Candidates who were doubtful about the answers could request a cross-check by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. As far as the examination was concerned, candidates belonging to the unreserved category needed to score at least 40 per cent marks contrary to the candidates in the reserved category who needed only 35 per cent to pass the exam.

ALSO READ | UGC instructs colleges to observe December 11 as Bharatiya Bhasha Divas