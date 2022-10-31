UGC instructs colleges to observe December 11 as Bharatiya Bhasha Divas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE UGC also wrote to vice-chancellors and principals of all universities and colleges in this regard after recommendations of the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti.

Delhi: Instructing all higher education institutions to observe the ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Divas’ on December 11, the UGC stated that the day is aimed at creating “language harmony" and an atmosphere for learning Indian languages. “There is a need to create ‘language harmony’, to develop a conducive environment for learning more and more Indian languages apart from mastering one’s own mother tongue, and an attitude and aptitude to love and enjoy the neighbouring language," said UGC.

It also wrote to vice-chancellors and principals of all universities and colleges in this regard after recommendations of the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti. “All the HEIs and their affiliated colleges/institutions are requested to promote Indian Languages and celebrate the Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas (Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav) on 11th December every year in a befitting manner,” the UGC said.

December 11 was selected as ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas’ or ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav’ as it marks the birth anniversary of poet Subramania Bharati, a pioneer of modern Tamil poetry.

ALSO READ | UGC seeks details of CUET-UG based admission process from Central universities