MPBSE Class 5th, 8th revised result 2023 out at rskmp.in: Pass percentage improved, check all latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MPBSE Class 5th, 8th revised result 2023

MPBSE Class 5th, 8th revised result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the revised MP Board Class 5 and 8 final exams 2023 results today, June 6, 2023. Those who appeared in the MP Board Class 5 and 8 final exams 2023 can check their mark sheets at the website of rskmp.in using user id, password and captcha code.

MP Board Class 5 final exams 2023 were conducted between March 25 and April 3 whereas the Class 8th exams were held from March 243 to April 1, 2023. Initially, the results were announced on May 15, 2023.

Earlier, many schools had not uploaded marks for project work while many students received low marks in 1 or 2 subjects. Meanwhile, the board decided to conduct a re-exam for these students. More than 8 lakh students appeared for the MP board exam and 7 lakh students appeared in the MPBSE 8th exams.

ALSO READ | AHSEC 12th 2nd year result 2023 OUT on resultsassam.nic.in, Girls outperformed boys with 72.92 per cent

According to the MPBSE Class 5th, 8th revised result 2023, the overall pass percentage of the results has improved. In class 5th, the overall pass percentage increased from 88.71% to 90.98%. In class 8th, the overall pass percentage of Indore district students increased from 78.48% to 83.58%.

MPBSE Class 5th, 8th revised result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of rskmp.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'MPBSE Class 5th, 8th revised result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put user id, password and click on the submit button MPBSE Class 5th, 8th revised result 2023 will appear on the screen Download MPBSE Class 5th, 8th revised result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download MP Board Class 5th and 8th revised result

ALSO READ | UGC NET 2023 city intimation slip likely today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check the details