UGC NET 2023 city intimation slip likely today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check details

UGC NET 2023 city intimation slip: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the UGC NET 2023 city intimation slip for the June cycle today, June 6, 2023. Candidates who are waiting for the UGC NET 2023 city intimation slip and admit card will be able to download from the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once released.

According to the official notification, the link to the city intimation slip will be activated in the first week of June. According to that it is expected that the testing agency will release the UGC NET admit card today, June 6.

UGC NET 2023 is scheduled to be held from 13 June 2023 to 22 June 2023 and the admit cards for the same will be released in the second week of June 2023, as per official notification. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of UGC for the latest updates.

UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the advance city intimation link available on the homepage

Enter your details such as application number, date of birth, security pin etc.

UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.