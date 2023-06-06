AHSEC 12th 2nd year result 2023: Assam Board to declare HS results at 9 AM today at resultsassam.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AHSEC Assam 12th 2nd year result 2023 today

AHSEC 12th 2nd year results 2023 live updates, Assam Board HS Final Year Exam Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is going to declare the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) result 2023 today, June 6 at 9 AM. Once result is released, students who took the Class 12th exam will be able to get their results from the AHSEC website, resultsassam.nic.in.

In order to download Assam HS Result 2023, students are required to enter their roll number to check Assam board Class 12 exams 2023 results online. Apart from the website, students will have another chance to check their results through SMS. Assam Class 12th board exam 2023 was conducted between February 20 and March 20. This year, around 2,49,812 students appeared in the class 12th exam.

How to download Assam HS result 2023?

Visit the official website of AHSEC- ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in Click on the link for ‘Assam HS result 2023’, flashing on the homepage Enter the roll number, date of birth in the given space 12th result 2023 Assam will appear on the screen. Check Assam HS marks, qualifying status and download for future reference

SEBA Assam 12th Results 2023: Alternative Websites

sebaonline.org

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

How to check AHSEC 12th 2nd year results 2023 via Digilocker