Assam HS Result 2023 releasing today, check how to download AHSEC 12th result online, via SMS, Digilocker

Assam HS Result 2023, AHSEC Assam HS 12th Results 2023 time: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to release the class 12th result 2023 today, June 5. Students who appeared in the class 12th exams for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be able to download their results from the official websites of resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in.

The announcement of the AHSEC 12th result will be done by the State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, as per media reports. In order to download Assam HS Result 2023, candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

The board conducted the AHSEC 12th Science, Commerce, and Arts stream exams from February 20 to March 20 with a total of 3,42,689 students from across the state. 2,72,529 students were from the Arts stream, 47,485 were from the Science stream, and 20,907 were from the Commerce stream made up the total.

AHSEC 12th result 2023: How to download results online?

Visit the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'AHSEC 12th result link' It will take you to the login page where you need to put the credentials and click on the submit button AHSEC 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen Download AHSEC 12th result 2023 and save it for future reference

AHSEC 12th result 2023: How to download results via SMS?

If a candidate fails to download AHSEC 12th result 2023 online due to limited internet connectivity, they can check their results by typing ASSAM12 and sending an SMS to 56263. Then, you will receive Assam Class 12th result as a text on the same number.

AHSEC 12th result 2023: How to download results via UPOLOBDHA

Candidates can also download Assam Class 12th results using an application called Upolobdha. To access this application, the candidates have to download Upolobdha on their Android mobile device. After downloading this application, candidates will have to enter their roll number, roll code, and captcha and get their results. The result will appear on the screen.

