Kerala SSLC Result 2022 to be declared today; here's confirmed time, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala SSLC Result 2022 to be declared today

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan is set to declare the Kerala SSLC Results today (June 15). Students who had appeared for the Kerala Board Class 10 exams should note that the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be released on the official website of the Kerala Board. Nearly 4.27 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam this year across 2,943 centres.

The Kerala Board Class 10 exams were conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022, in offline mode. Of the total number of students, 1.91 lakh students had appeared for the exam in Malayalam medium, while 2.31 lakh students had appeared in English Medium.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 date and time

Students should note that the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be declared on June 15 (today) at 3 pm. For more updates, students should keep a watch on the official website of the Kerala Board.

How to check Kerala SSLC Result 2022

1. Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Results'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take a print of the same for future reference

Latest Education News