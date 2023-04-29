JEE Mains Result 2023 Session 2 OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Mains Result 2023 session 2 declared

JEE Main 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) result 2023 April session today, April 28. Students can check and download their JEE Mains result and rank list on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.and ntaresults.nic.in. Aspirants need to log in with their application number and date of birth in order to check the JEE Main result 2023 session 2.

NTA has conducted the JEE Mains April session 2023 examination on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023. About 9 lakh candidates have appeared in the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam.

The testing agency has issued the JEE Mains session 2 provisional answer key on April 19 and invited objections against it till April 22, 2023. The JEE Main final answer key has been released considering the objections received against the tentative key. Based on the final answer key, the NTA has prepared the JEE Main 2023 session 2 result.

How to Check JEE Mains Session 2 2023 Result?

Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Mains session 2 exams 2023 can follow the steps given below to download scorecards.

Step 1: Visit the NTA JEE official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result’ link.

Step 3: Enter the application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: Submit details and check the JEE Main 2023 session 2 results.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: JEE Mains Result 2023 Session 2