JEE Main Result 2023 Session 2 Soon: Eligibility criteria required for admission in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs

JEE Main Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) Result 2023 session 2 on its official website. Along with the JEE Mains Result 2023, NTA will also declare the JEE Main cut-offs, rank list of students. Candidates will be able to check their JEE Main 2023 score and rank card using their application number and date of birth once it will be published on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main ranks will be used by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) to provide admission to candidates in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). Candidates seeking admission in BE, BTech and BArch programmes offered by these institutes need to secure a position in JEE Main rank list. CSAB will release the CSAB counselling schedule on the official website soon after the result announcement.

NITs, IIITs and CFTIs Admission: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates will have to fulfil the following eligibility criteria to be considered for admission in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs.