Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
NCHM JEE 2023 Registration last date today; Apply at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

NCHM JEE 2023 Application Form: Aspiring candidates can apply online for NCHM JEE 2023 through the official website-- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: April 27, 2023 15:21 IST
nchmct jee 2023, nchm jee applicaiton form
Image Source : PIXABAY NCHM JEE 2023 Application Form

NCHM JEE 2023 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Exam (NCHMCT JEE 2023) registration window today, April 27, 2023. Aspiring candidates can apply online for NCHM JEE 2023 through the official website-- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The NCHM JEE 2023 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 14, 2023. Candidates belonging to general (UR), OBC-NCL category will have to pay Rs 1,000 as registration fee, General-EWS candidates have to pay Rs 700 and scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), PwD and third gender candidates will have to pay Rs 450 as NCHMCT JEE registration fee.

NCHMCT JEE 2023 Important Dates

Events

Dates

Date of commencement of NCHM JEE 2023 registration

February 2, 2023

Last date to fill NCHM JEE 2023 application form

April 27, 2023 (5 PM)

Last date to submit application fee

April 27, 2023 (11 PM)

NCHM JEE 2023 Application Form correction window

April 28 to 30, 2023

NCHMCT JEE 2023 Admit Card release date

to be notified soon

NCHM JEE 2023 exam date

May 14, 2023

NCHM JEE 2023 result

to be notified soon

NCHMCT JEE 2023 Application Form: Online Registration Steps

Candidates can fill the NCHM JEE 2023 application form by following the simple steps provided below.

  • Go to the NCHM JEE 2023 website official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the NCHM JEE 2023 registration link.
  • Enter basic details and generate log in credentials.
  • Now, re-login and fill in required application details
  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fees.
  • Download the confirmation page for further reference.

ALSO READ | UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Notification OUT at upsc.gov.in; Registration date, vacancy details

NCHM JEE 2023: Exam Pattern

The NCHM JEE question paper will comprise of five sections including Numerical ability and analytical aptitude, Reasoning and logical deduction, GK and current affairs, English language and Aptitude for service sector. The examination will be held online in computer based test (CBT) format. The question paper will consist of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) which candidates have to answer within 180 minutes (3 hours).

Section No. of MCQs Duration
Numerical ability and analytical aptitude 30 180 Minutes
Reasoning and logical deduction 30
GK and current affairs 30
English language 60
Aptitude for service sector 50
Total 200  

