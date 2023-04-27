UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Notification OUT at upsc.gov.in; Registration date, vacancy details

UPSC CAPF 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandants (CAPF AC 2023) notification. The Commission will conduct the UPSC CAPF 2023 registration process between April 26 and May 16, 2023. The UPSC CAPF AC 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on August 6, 2023.
The UPSC CAPF recruitment examination will be held to fill a total of 322 vacant posts of BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB. Eligible and insterested candidates can check the UPSC CAPF AC 2023 notification at upsc.gov.in before filling the online application form. Applicants must have to register at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination.
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Border Security Force (BSF) - 86
- Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) - 55
- Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) - 91
- Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) - 60
- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) - 30
- Total vacant posts - 322
UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Start date of submission of online application form - April 26, 2023
- Last date to submit UPSC CAPF application form - May 16, 2023
- Start date to edit/ modify details in application form - May 17, 2023
- Last date to make corrections in application form - May 23, 2023
- UPSC CAPF AC 2023 exam date - August 6, 2023
UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
- Minimum Education Qualification: Candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognised University or institution.
- Age Limit: Applicant must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years as on August 1, 2023,
UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply
Candidates who wish to apply for the UPSC CAPF AC exam may follow the steps given below to fill in the online application form.
- Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
- Click on the OTR Registration link available on the homepage of the website.
- Complete basic registration and generate login credentials
- Next, sign in to the candidate's portal and fill the application form.
- Upload scanned images of documents in prescribed format and make payment of application fee.
- Submit UPSC CAPF online application and download the confirmation page for future reference.