JEE Mains Result 2023 Session 2 Anytime Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Latest Updates

JEE Main 2023 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) result 2023 April session is expected to be declared anytime soon. As per the reports, the JEE Main April result is expected to be declared today, April 28, 2023 before 3 PM. However, the official confirmation for JEE Main session 2 result date and time is still awaited.

Students will be able to check and download their JEE Mains result and rank list once published on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.and ntaresults.nic.in. To check the JEE Main scores candidates need to log in using their application number and date of birth. Along with the results, NTA will also release the JEEMain toppers list and cut-off marks for each category.

How to Check JEE Mains Result 2023?

Candidates can check the JEE Mains session 2 result 2023 by following the steps given below.