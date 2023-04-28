Friday, April 28, 2023
     
JEE Mains Result 2023 Session 2 Anytime Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Latest Updates

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2023 11:08 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2023 result for session 2 to be declared anytime soon

JEE Main 2023 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) result 2023 April session is expected to be declared anytime soon. As per the reports, the JEE Main April result is expected to be declared today, April 28, 2023 before 3 PM. However, the official confirmation for JEE Main session 2 result date and time is still awaited.

Students will be able to check and download their JEE Mains result and rank list once published on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.and ntaresults.nic.in. To check the JEE Main scores candidates need to log in using their application number and date of birth. Along with the results, NTA will also release the JEEMain toppers list and cut-off marks for each category.

ALSO READ | JEE Main Result 2023 Session 2 Soon: Eligibility criteria required for admission in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs

How to Check JEE Mains Result 2023?

Candidates can check the JEE Mains session 2 result 2023 by following the steps given below.

  1. Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Mains result 2023 session 2’ link.
  3. Next, enter your application number, password, and security pin.
  4. Submit details and the JEE Main 2023 session 2 result will appear on the screen.
  5. Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

